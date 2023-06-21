Discover your dream Career
Technology

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

by Alex McMurray
21 June 2023
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Getting a job in high frequency trading is a difficult task. High frequency trading firms expect a lot of their software developers as early as the interview stage. One interviewee has revealed three coding questions they were asked as part of the process at Hudson River Trading this year, and none of them look at all easy.

1. Array of Queries

One aspect of your role, if hired, is handling large amounts of complex data and sorting them in an efficient way. This question is a taste of what you can expect. 

2. Binary Sum

The key line within this description is that of the execution time limit. High frequency trading, as the name implies, is fast and needs code that executes faster than any other competitors. The question may be simple enough, but the challenge is something altogether different.

3. Diamond Cypher Encryption

Another example of manipulating data, this question asks you to attempt something more complex by implementing an encryption cypher. As the examples suggest, it also encourages more visual thinking in the conceptualization and implementation of the diamond.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
