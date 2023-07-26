Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Hedge fund Point72 adds portfolio managers in New York, London

by Zeno Toulon
26 July 2023
Hedge fund Point72 adds portfolio managers in New York, London

Hedge funds have been adding people like crazy this year, and funds both big and small have been joining in on the action. Point72 is one of the bigger ones – and we’ve spotted it adding at least two new portfolio managers around the world this month.

Siddharth Mehla joined the fund this month in New York from a 17-year career with Barclays in the city. He was an options trader for the bank, and part of its 2019 class of managing directors. Mehla is a graduate of a highly in-demand Indian Institution of Technology, which other trading firms scope out interns from.

Neil Tanna, meanwhile, joined Point72 earlier this month in London from Balyasny, where he was an associate portfolio manager specializing in global macro. He was with Balyasny for 8 years, having joined from Morgan Stanley’s options trading desk, specializing in foreign exchange.

Hedge funds have always been an attractive place to work, but they seem to have had an exponential increase in popularity lately. One top headhunter called it a “feeding frenzy for talent”, and an extensive list of newly launching funds seems to be hiring exclusively from existing hedge funds, straining the talent supply further.

Zeno Toulon
