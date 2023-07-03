Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
3
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPMorgan VP with sick parents resigns as sabbatical impossible

by Sarah Butcher
3 July 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan VP with sick parents resigns as sabbatical impossible

People in banking take sabbaticals. Just ask Georges Elhedery or Stuart Lea at HSBC, or Sanj Sivarajah the former head of JPMorgan's head of emerging markets special situations group, each of whom took time out for various reasons in recent years. 

When Nikolaus Heidelberg, a vice president (VP) in equity sales at JPMorgan in Frankfurt tried to take a sabbatical, however, it seems to have been refused. This was despite some very difficult family circumstances. 

In a post on social media, Heidelberg says he was compelled to leave his "dream employer" after 13 years because he wanted to care for his parents. Heidelberg says his mother has MS and his father has throat cancer and that "taking a sabbatical wasn't possible."

It's not clear why Heidelberg wasn't able to take time out to care for his parents while remaining an employee of JPMorgan. The bank declined to comment on the issue and Heidelberg didn't respond to our attempt to get in touch. Sivarajah, however, was able to take a six-month sabbatical from the bank to go on a motorbike trek in 2022. He'd previously generated $100m a year in P&L and upon returning left JPMorgan for hedge fund Verition. 

Heidelberg joined JPMorgan from Hypovereinsbank in 2010 and started as an intern in London. He said his career at the bank had been a "blast", "was always more a hobby than a job," and that he was incredibly sad to go. "I always tried to go the extra mile for my clients, hopefully it was appreciated, we will meet again."  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
3 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • At
    Ataris
    9 July 2023

    I feel you... I got pushed out after loosing my beloved father, in a stage of my life where even my vision got afftected by the sadness with mindfog and blur. Fortunatly I had only been in the firm for a few months. I am glad I got pushed out, this all was so far from my inner values.

  • Pa
    Patrick
    3 July 2023

    I'm sure there's more to this than meets the eye. There may have been performance issues or similar. I'm guessing this news came from the person in question, else you wouldn't have used that photo of him doing an awkward pout in the back of a taxi.

  • [Deleted]
    3 July 2023

    [Deleted]

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Allegis Global Solutions
Regulatory Reporting BA
Allegis Global Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs
Financial

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.