Technology

6 coding questions Goldman Sachs asks grads, interns & above

by Alex McMurray
31 August 2023
When faced with an engineering interview at Goldman Sachs, there are a near limitless number of coding questions you could be asked. It's best not to get too hung up on one question in particular, but studying them can give an indication of how difficult a potential problem can be. Luckily, three engineers have recently released the questions they were given: one was applying to be an intern, another was a new graduate, and the last, an experienced hire. 

The Intern Questions

Perhaps due to their inherent lack of experience, the questions given to interns are more focused on the mathematics and theory, rather than real world application. The first involves finding data within a binary tree:

The second, which could be likened to spreadsheet manipulation, involves creating a system that can be interacted with:

The Graduate Questions

The graduate, who presumably has some experience under their belt and has proven their technical competencies, is instead faced with problems that more closely resemble practical applications. The first involves processing dates, something that can be very important from a compliance perspective:

The second appears more focused on the finance industry itself, dealing with cost calculations:

The Experienced Hire Questions

The experienced hire describes their problems rather than screenshotting them, but inidcations are that the technicality of these problems follow a bell curve, as these questions are less real-world focused than those of the new graduate.

The first is:

"Q1 : Given a list of resources, return the list of resources based on a certain priority condition
If any resource is occurring for a single time it is directly added to the output list, if the same resource occurs again
it should be updated with the newly occurred resource value.
The order of resources should be maintained"

It certainly has its applications, but could easily be seen in another engineering context. The next problem is even simpler:

"Given a string, return the compressed version of the string."

What does this indicate? Well, by the time an engineer has some experience, we can presume they know the industry. These kinds of questions just make sure they've not forgotten the basics, if anything.

Which set of questions do you find the easiest? Comment below your solutions or questions you've been asked in your banking engineer interview.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
2 comments
  • Ni
    Nicolas Bourbaki
    2 September 2023

    he most annoying thing about are the one like 05-09-(20)07.

    Is it the 5 September or 9 May (American way).

    Sometimes, you can infer surely what should be the correct one (one number bigger than 12), sometimes you need to make a guess (increasing order of dates in a column, having a date in the column that can be inferred correctly and assume all the other dates follow the same format).

    I am not even counting all the possible variant of date format that may exist.

  • GA
    GA
    1 September 2023

    "The first involves processing dates, something that can be very important from a compliance perspective"


    Come on :-) there are libraries for this... It's a just a little parsing exercise to gauge basic coding skills of the candidate.


    Same for the others, which test knowledge of algorithms, data structures and possibly efficiency.


    By the way, assuming that publishing these assignments is not illegal, even though the candidates are usually warned not to do it, it's very likely that these questions will no longer be asked in the future.


