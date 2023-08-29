Standard Chartered wants Asia fintech staff amid digital shortage

Standard Chartered is going all in on its APAC hiring. While others are more tentative, Asia CEO Benjamin Hung said in a Bloomberg interview that the bank actually faces a shortage of talent there. One area in particular it's struggling to hire for is digital talent.

"Digital" is a rather broad spectrum, with over 1500 of the 1600 available jobs at Standard Chartered worldwide mentioning the term. You could even argue that all jobs in banking are inherently digital.

One area that is unabashedly digital by nature is Standard Chartered's digital banking fintechs, Trust Bank in Singapore and Mox Bank in Hong Kong. Of the two, it's very much prioritizing hiring for the latter.

There are over 40 open positions at Mox, compared to just six at Trust Bank. Many of these are engineering, data and product hires such as a chief enterprise architect and a risk analytics lead. As for roles listed in August, they've been more non-technical, primarily focused on customer service as well as an operational risk lead and a legal manager.

Outside digital staff, another area Standard Chartered is clamoring for is relationship managers. It has 220 openings for them, and 202 of them are in Asia.

