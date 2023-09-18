Discover your dream Career
US hedge fund in Singapore hired ex-fintech and private equity guy as a trader

by Alex McMurray
18 September 2023
You don't often see people move from fintech to hedge funds, but D.E. Shaw appears to have hired an exception. Its newest trader, despite being a recent graduate, has experience across banking, fintech and private equity.

Aloïs Savanne joins D.E. Shaw as a macro trader in discretionary currency and emerging markets trading. He was previously a product manager at payments fintech Airwallex in Shanghai, but will be operating between D.E. Shaw's New York and Singapore offices. 

Before Airwallex Savanne's prior experience involved a tour of big name brands, although none of them were in trading. He interned at consultancy BCG and boutique investment bank Evercore, claiming to have received full time offers for both. His first full time role was instead directly in private equity, joining technology fund Hg in London in 2020. 

There are many fintech product people looking for new jobs as the current climate has facilitated mass layoffs industry-wide. This is not the case at Airwallex however, which has instead been looking to ramp up its hiring in 2023.

D.E. Shaw's Singapore arm, ran by senior vice president Siu Taur Pang, is a relatively new business, incorporated in December 2020. While the team is a modestly sized one, it's managed to get a Marina Bay office at 1 Ruffles Quay, the same complex as Deutsche Bank.

