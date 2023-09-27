Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The other small US bank hiring London MDs in a down market

by Sarah Butcher
27 September 2023
2 minute read
The other small US bank hiring London MDs in a down market

Jefferies likes to stock up with new banking talent in difficult markets when "great talent realizes there might be a better home...". So does Moelis & Co. So does Oppenheimer & Co, except in smaller numbers and with less fanfare.

Based in the US, Oppenheimer has been in Europe since 2009, when it acquired CIBC's capital markets business. It had six people at the time, but now employs nearly 100 people in its international division, which spans offices in London, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and is run by Max Lami, a jovial former equities banker from Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Oppenheimer declined to comment for this article but sources say the bank has been quietly shoring up its presence in Europe as part of a deliberate technique of hiring during downturns. This summer it availed itself of three new managing directors:  Chris Malcolm, Mark Kingston and Leigh Webb, all from the leaky new bank that is Cavendish. 

Hiring MDs is usually a catalyst for hiring associates and VPs, who are likely to follow. 

Oppenheimer's investment banking business is mainly focused on growth companies and innovation. Junior bankers who would join in London should know that they will be mostly expected in the office every day, although there might be some flexibility on a Friday.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Samuel Branch on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst - Secondary Advisory
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Advanced Fuel Partners
Analyst - Renewable energy sector
Advanced Fuel Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan explained why it has to keep hiring tech staff

JPMorgan explained why it has to keep hiring tech staff

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

Related articles

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and the mysterious possible bonus clawback. Overworked 35-year-olds discover nature and board games
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and the mysterious possible bonus clawback. Overworked 35-year-olds discover nature and board games

27 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts
Financial

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable
Financial

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs
Financial

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.