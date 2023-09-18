Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit

by Alex McMurray
18 September 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit

Is XVA trading still one of the most exciting areas of quant finance to work in? XVA specialists are still valued by the top trading firms in 2023, but the place they're particularly needed now is Europe.

XVA traders are specialist quant traders who combine counterparty risk and funding risk (while hedging against them) as well as dealing with collateral and capital management. While firms have historically had one London based team to cover the European trading book, Brexit means they now need another team for their European entities too.

JPMorgan is dealing with this. The bank's XVA trading team in Europe is run out of London by JPMorgan's managing director and global head of XVA Mark Williams. Williams is currently building a small team in Paris, but it's easier said than done. One of its associate listings was posted in June and remains unfilled. 

Do other US banks have the same problem? Morgan Stanley and Citi both have healthy XVA teams in Paris but are taking slightly different approaches. The former is heavy on senior traders, with multiple executive directors, while Citi has a lot of VPs and even has XVA trading interns. Bank of America also have XVA interns, but their team appears more modest in size.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. Or, to stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

Related articles

A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k
Technology

A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet
Technology

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street
Technology

Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%
Technology

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.