Meet Morgan Stanley's 18 new investment banking MDs
As we reported earlier, Morgan Stanley's managing director class is pretty small this year. However, it's investment banking MD class is even smaller. There are only 18 people on the list.
Those 18 are listed below. London seems comparatively well represented (six people) compared to New York (seven); Singapore is woefully absent. It was a good year for healthcare teams. It doesn't seem to have been a particularly great year for female MD promotions in the investment banking business.
Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.
Neha Begwani, healthcare, New York
Ankur Bohra, FIG, New York
Christopher Brustuen, healthcare, New York
George Chalaris, GPUG, London
Brandon Daye, technology, New York
Jose Gilly, Latin American coverage, Mexico
Gustav Karlsson, CRG, New York
Konstantinos Kostopoulos, Greek coverage, London
Maxlimilien Le Franc, M&A, New York
Alex Manz, EU emerging markets, London
Matthew McFarlane, Australia coverage, Sydney
James McMahon, M&A, New York
Toshihiko Nishida, M&A, Tokyo
Richard Pilipuitis, technology banking, London
Ben Rockwell, healthcare, San Francisco
Andrea Rosso, FIG, London
Sagar Rungta, industrials, London
Tony Zhang, M&A, Hong Kong
Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)