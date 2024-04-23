Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

If there's one bank that's been consistently bullish about recruitment, it's Alantra, the mid-market Spanish investment bank that's been expanding for the past few years. More recently, however, Alantra's expansionary message has become a bit more equivocal. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

When Alantra released its full year 2023 results in March '24 and revealed a nearly 90% fall in profits, there was talk of a "strategic transformation", a "strengthening of hubs," of "renewed leadership" and "deepened sector expertise." There was talk of "21 senior hires"  But there was also mention of "consolidation" of expertise and of an 8.5% cut in headcount, amounting to more than 50 people. 

Bloomberg reported yesterday that at least 15 of these cuts have occurred in Germany, where Alantra's Frankfurt office appears to have undergone a period of turbulence following the appointment of a new CEO, Jan Casper Hoffman, in April 2023.

Sources at Alantra's German business say Hoffman was unpopular internally because he didn't have a mid-market background. Instead, he spent most of his career at Merrill Lynch, SocGen, and Moelis & Co. Alantra said yesterday that Hoffman will step down from the CEO role, but will continue to work with clients. Michael Maag, Morgan Stanley's former head of investment banking in Switzerland, who joined Alantra last year, is joining the German board instead. 🤔

German banking jobs are usually considered relatively secure compared to jobs in London by virtue of stricter German labour laws. A spokesman for Alantra said the bank has now finished the "first step of Alantra Germany's transformation journey"  and notes that the German office is still investing in healthcare, energy transition, real estate, and industrials talent locally.

Alantra is tweaking is broader model so that it has hubs and sector teams instead of country teams. It says the new hubs include London, Madrid, Paris, New York, Frankfurt and Zurich. However, Alantra currently also has offices in Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Buenos Aires Copenhagen, Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Vienna, and elsewhere. Does this mean M&A jobs at those offices will be disappearing too? It's not clear, but it's understood the offices are not being closed entirely.

Bloomberg reports that various senior Alantra bankers in Frankfurt are considering leaving of their own accords. They include Christoph Handrup, Maximilian Rohardt and Lars Rueckert. Handrup joined in 2014. Rohardt joined in 2015. Rueckert only joined from Stifel in October 2023. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Latest Jobs
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Derivatives Platform Project Manager - Vice President - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Principal Systems Analyst - Assistant Vice President - Cash Market Data Systems - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Operation Manager - Associate - Data Centre Operations - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Administration Officer - Workplace Technology - IT - 12 months Contract
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Associate, Property Data Center Facilities
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Senior Vice President, Media Relations
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong

Related articles

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street
Financial

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May
Financial

Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York
Financial

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform
Financial

Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.