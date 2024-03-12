Singapore is a BofA tech hub, but the most exciting jobs might be elsewhere

In Bank of America's 2023 annual report, released yesterday, the bank shed some insight on what it's been doing with technology. Most notably, it highlighted its growth in Singapore, and its plethora of patents.

BofA's report says the Singapore team had grown to around 2.1k employees at the end of 2023. While non-technical staff are located in an OUE Bayfront office, it's located one of its two "global command centres, covering cybersecurity and technology infrastructure," in HarbourFront Place, an hour's walk away.

In 2024 however, BofA's Singapore hiring looks to have slowed. There have been only a handful of joiners in tech, and there are just two open engineering roles in the country right now.

While Singaporeans may end up working on some innovations in Cybersecurity, they may not work on the bank's main initiatives in AI.

The crown jewel of BofA's AI exploits appears to be its virtual assistant, Erica; roles in that team tend to disproportionately favor the US East Coast. BofA's head office in Charlotte has more Erica team members than New York and San Francisco combined. Boston also has a few team members, as it's home to Erica founder Christian Kitchell.

One of the bank's most senior recent hires on the innovation front is Mayur Thakur, who joined November. The PhD computer scientist is a former Goldman Sachs MD and a technology leader at Google, but was most recently chief data officer at health-tech startup H1. Prior to joining, Thakur was active online, engaging in discourse surrounding generative AI.

Bank of America has "more than 4,500 patents" for its technology, including AI.

