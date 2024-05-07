Hedge fund Citadel hired an applied AI scientist from Amazon for a NY quant job

Goldman Sachs isn't the only place that likes to hire from Amazon. Citadel, the hedge fund, has found somewhere there too.

Georgios Kotsalis, a former applied scientist on Amazon's core AI team, has joined Citadel's New York office as a quant researcher. It's not entirely clearly what Kotsalis's new role at Citadel will entail, but it's not thought to involve AI.

Amazon's AI team says it works on tools that do things like identify correlations between concealed zippers and the price of red cocktail dresses. There presumably won't be much of this at Citadel.

Kotsalis has a PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT. He spent two years at Amazon in Seattle. Citadel declined to comment.

