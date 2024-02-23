Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

As Citadel builds its equities portfolio management (PM) team, it's hired a new PM from rival multistrategy hedge fund Point72. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Daniel Beckmann, who spent six years at Point72 in Connecticut has just joined Citadel in New York as a portfolio manager in the global equities team. 

At Citadel, Beckmann will ultimately be reunited with his ex-Point72 colleagues Justin Lubell, Bobby Swift and Robert Banham.

Lubell is Citadel's head of global equities. He joined from Point72 in 2020. Swift is also joining Lubell's team, but is on gardening leave until 2025. Banham is on gardening leave until later this year.

Citadel declined to comment. It recently hired three London-based equities portfolio managers (Vadim Tsipenyuk, James Wyatt and Ashley Stuart), from Pelham Capital and Egerton Capital.

Point72 appears to be faring poorly in the post-bonus hedge fund hiring round. It recently lost Francine Fang to Balyasny as global head of systematic trading strategies.

Citadel's equities fund achieved a 2.1% in January according to Bloomberg.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by Adam Cai on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

Latest Jobs
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Senior Systems Engineer - Associate - System Shared Services & Program Delivery - IT - 12-month Contract
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Vice President - System and Network Operations - Infrastructure Operations - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Senior Service Delivery Manager - Assistant Vice President - Workplace Technology - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Systems Development Manager / Project Manager - Assistant Vice President - Corporate Web Services - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President, Operations, Change Management (Contract for 12 months)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Senior Vice President - Government Relations - Corporate Communications
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong

Related articles

Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently
Financial

Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office
Financial

The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs
Financial

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers
Financial

Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.