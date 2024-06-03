Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

by Alex McMurray
3 June 2024
Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

Credit Suisse employees may not be universally appreciated by UBS, but one has caught the eye of fast-growing hedge fund Jain Global ahead of its July launch.

Ian Harris has joined Jain as head of credit risk in the fund's London office, having most recently been the chief trading risk officer of Credit Suisse International. He is a near three-decade veteran of the Swiss bank, joining in 1997 as a VP in derivatives trading. After stints in New York, Hong Kong and Singapore, Harris first made MD all the way back in 2005, when he became head of counterparty portfolio management. 

Harris isn't the only recent hire in risk. Mark Thatcher, formerly a Goldman Sachs MD and head of prime risk services for Asia, has become Jain's head of APAC risk, based in Hong Kong.

As for its somewhat modestly-sized portfolio management (PM) team, Jain has been focusing on the US. Herb Petry, former head of natural gas trading at Merrill Lynch, joined in May as a commodities PM. Dominic Magnabosco, former co-head of US power trading at Citi also joined that month; he left the bank back in August 2022 and doesn't appear to have worked anywhere else until now.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
