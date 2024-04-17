JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

US banks may be cutting investment bankers in Hong Kong, but JPMorgan needs a new technology managing director there.

Steve Brooks, JPMorgan's Hong Kong-based head of APAC equities technology and a former managing director (MD) at the bank, is understood to have left the bank in January to spend time with his young family. JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources said the bank is still looking for Brooks' replacement.

Brooks spent nearly two decades at JPMorgan after joining in London in 2002. He began his career at the Bank of England and was JPMorgan's EMEA head of algo trading and liquidity until 2013.

Equities sales and trading revenues at JPMorgan were flat year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024.

