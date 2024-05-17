Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

In May 2023, Singaporean bank OCBC launched its Wingman coding assistant, powered by generative AI, and has been conducting a number of experiments in the AI space. Now, one of the MDs behind this success is leaving... for venture capital.

Andrea Pisoni, MD and head of data at OCBC has joined B Capital as head of AI. He spent the last six years at OCBC after joining from Accenture; he went from vice president to executive director in two years, then made MD two years later.

Pisoni says his new role will be more "hands-on" and involve more coding and software engineering. He seems to have been re-honing those skills through open-source programming while at the bank; Pisoni has over 230 GitHub contributions since the start of 2023.

B Capital was founded in 2015 by Eduardo Saverin, the Facebook co-founder immortalized by Andrew Garfield in the movie The Social Network. The fund has invested in a number of fintechs, including crypto prime-brokerage firm FalconX and digital asset staking firm Figment. The other Facebook co-founder has been similarly focused on recruiting AI talent.

