Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
3
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

by Alex McMurray
15 September 2023
4 minute read
The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

Electronic trading is evolving. It's not just quant funds offering jobs anymore; banks are too, and if all else fails you can build trading models and do it all yourself. That being said, the pinnacle is still generally seen as algorithmic trading specialists like Jump Trading, Citadel Securities and Jane Street.

Whether you're applying for a job at one of those firms or developing an algorithm on the side just to prove you can, you need your probability fundamentals to be in top shape. These are a list of questions asked across the top electronic trading firms that should act as a Litmus test of whether you're ready. 

Jump Trading Interview Questions

A number of interview questions from Jump Trading are available via WallStreetOasis. Some of the most thought-provoking include.

  • I'm dealing a deck of cards. You can stop it at any time and if the next card is red, you win. What is the optimal strategy for winning? (They seem to really like this one)
  • There are four balls, two black and two white. You pick two and random and flip their color from one to the other and repeat. How many times would you do this to ensure all four balls are the same color?
  • What is the probability that two people in a room full of 15 share the same birthday?

Citadel Securities Interview Questionss

The electronic trading sister firm of hedge fund Citadel is a bit more grandiose and/or abstract with its problems. Some of the most interesting questions from WallStreetOasis are:

  • There are 100 prisoners and a room with a lightbulb. Prisoners are called in at random to turn the bulb on or off. Upon exiting, the room, they must guess whether they are the last of the 100 to enter the room. If they are correct, they go free, if not, everyone fails. Prisoners may communicate beforehand, but once the game begins, they are separated and have no idea who has or hasn't entered the room yet. What strategy would ensure the prisoners would be successfully released?
  • How would I calculate the revenue of a company called Peloton without any source of data?

Jane Street Interview Questions

A number of Jane Street questions are available on WallStreetOasis, such as these:

  • How would you calculate the probability of it raining on the weekend?
  • You're betting on a two horse race with a group of people. They irrationally bet on whichever horse has won the most races in the past. You can bet on either horse but you do not know which horse everyone else is betting on. What would be your betting strategy?

However, Jane Street also provides a guide to probability with some interesting insights, particularly in regard to market making. One such question is:

  • When you roll a six sided die, you receive $1 for every pip on the side rolled (i.e. rolling a two earns you $2, a three $3 and so on). Assuming you must pay an agreed amount each time the dice is rolled, ow would you make that market?

This is an interesting perspective, as you must also consider that the opposite party must agree to the conditions and have something to gain; good luck convincing them to sell a roll for $1. Jane Street says it would make the market "3 at 4, 10 up."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
3 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Go
    Golden Eagle
    17 September 2023

    Correction: Whoever ends the day with a net profit of a minimum of $500.00, i.e. a 50% return on capital of $1,000.00 (or 10 points) and who can do that 5 days in a row, gets the job, keeps the profits (min. $2,500.00) and gets a healthy signing bonus. The rest is just "talking".

  • Go
    Golden Eagle
    17 September 2023

    Forget all these stupid and corny questions, Jump Trading, Citadel and Jane Street. Put a laptop in front of a recruiting candidate, give them $1,000.00 real money and have them day trade the S&P futures contract. Whoever makes the most money by 4:00 p.m., if any of them, gets hired. That's the man or woman you want.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

Related articles

A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k
Technology

A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k

3 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet
Technology

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street
Technology

Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%
Technology

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.