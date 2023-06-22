Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses two MDs to credit firms

by Zeno Toulon
22 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs loses two MDs to credit firms

Goldman Sachs has been losing technologists and traders to hedge funds for some time now, but its latest defectors are to private credit. 

Tarik Dalton was an MD and Goldman’s head of leveraged finance research, having joined the bank just two years ago from Silverback Asset Management. He joins Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, a private creditor manager. He’ll be based in Miami for the firm.

P.J. Collins spent 7 years with Goldman and joins AB CarVal, a credit-focused investment manager that was initially founded in 1987 by Cargill, the agricultural company – although the firm is now employee-owned. Collins was an MD in New York at Goldman and will be both at AB CarVal, too.

Any of Goldman’s managing directors could have a target on their back, and it’s not surprising that some are leaving of their own accord. Putting aside their own dissatisfaction with compensation, they are often viewed as unnecessarily expensive as the market is in a downturn.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Credit Analyst - Hedge Fund
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts

The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree

The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree

Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

Related articles

The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy
Financial

The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

10 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts
Financial

The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts

10 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails
Financial

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

10 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree
Financial

The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree

10 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.