The Italian hedge fund manager whose French husband is her analyst

If you're either in Dubai or would like to be in Dubai and aspire to work for a hedge fund, there is a new person to know: Chiara Chabanne, the newly appointed head of Hudson Bay Capital Management's new Dubai office. Chiara's husband, Antoine, might be able to help too - although he reports to his wife.

The Chabannes both previously worked for Schonfeld, with whom they and their two sons moved to Dubai from London around nine months ago. Both were portfolio managers with the firm. Chiara previously worked for Moore Capital Management and JPMorgan; Antoine was previously with Millennium and BNP Paribas, among others.

At Hudson Bay Capital Management, however, Chiara will be running the Dubai office and Antoine will be an analyst. Bloomberg reports that Antoine will be supporting her there.

Chiara declined to comment for this article and Hudson Bay didn't immediately respond to a request to comment. Given the shortage of women in the hedge fund industry (and the dubious new allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, which he denies), Chiara's elevation is a welcome promotion of a woman and is particularly impressive, as is Antoine's willingness to take a supporting role.

Recent US census data suggests an increasing proportion of women (30%) earn more than their husbands. Historically, the higher-earning-female-relationship-dynamic was difficult to pull off, but as it becomes more common, it's less of a challenge. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is married to Alberto Piedra, a former head of global banking for Dresdner Kleinwort. Piedra reportedly agreed that his career should come second to his wife's and now serves on the boards of various charities and universities and runs the family office instead.

It seems very likely that Hudson Bay Capital Management will be hiring in Dubai. The fund has $20bn in assets under management and over 100 investment professionals globally, with offices also in New York, London and Miami.

