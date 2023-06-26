Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?

by Alex McMurray
26 June 2023
3 minute read
Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?

Join fintech for the culture, they said... it'll be great, they said...

Whether you're a financial services professional or FAANG alumni, you may be considering moving to fintech, an adjacent industry that boasts a wildly different atmosphere, but is it all it's cracked up to be?

Our recent eFinancialCareers fintech survey had responses from nearly 1,200 people either already working in fintech or looking to move into it. Some of them had nothing but praise for fintech; others were very critical.

What's so great about fintech?

It diversifies your skill set

"The world is moving towards dual profile roles," said one respondent. "Knowing only finance or tech won’t get you far." Another respondent in finance said that "all financial services companies are already actively adopting all sorts of tech," and that failing to get involved in the space could see the finance industry leave you behind.

Exciting and flexible work

For engineers joining the industry, one of the highly praised factors was the ability to work in new, exciting and "interesting tech stacks." Stripe's code base, for example, is mostly written in Ruby.

Alongside the work being fun, people already working in fintech say their jobs are more flexible than at previous employers. One person who joined fintech from finance says they received “no judgement even if I come in after 9am or leave the office before 6pm, unlike traditional banks.”

Hope for the future

Despite fintech's contemporary struggles, people were also optimistic that the future is still shiny.

Respondents told us “Fintech will always be here regardless of how gloomy the economy looks,” and that, “newer fintechs will prosper in such conditions.”

The fintech nightmare

Experienced professionals feel disrespected...

There's a flipside, though.

Fintech attracts a lot of young talent. Maybe this is because it's an exciting new industry. Or maybe it's because it doesn't respect its more experienced employees.

"Experience is expensive" said one respondent, “and they want it all for a lot less money.” Another said: “It’s easy to get a job in fintech, but it’s hard to find one I’d really want at a compensation level I’d take.”

...and juniors find the market over saturated

Junior employees are put off of joining fintech due to the swathes of inexperienced professionals rushing into the industry. One respondent stated that, "for every role I apply, I’m seeing 200+ applicants."

It won't earn you much kudos 

If you're looking at fintech as an opportunity to enhance your career, beware, it may not be as well respected an industry as you think.

This appears particularly true in Singapore.“Fintech is not a big name in the market, for Singapore at least,” said one respondent there. Another said that “the decision-making process is very slow” in Singapore when it comes to hiring, because decision makers are based outside the country. Another respondent outside the country also believed the industry was "full of hype."

Are fintech's critics vindicated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Buy-side Equity Analyst - $1bn European Equity fund
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Investor Relations (Vice President)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts

The other reason banks aren't making cataclysmic job cuts

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree

The other multi-strategy hedge fund on a massive hiring spree

Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

Related articles

The JPMorgan associate-founded fintech hiring banking alumni
Fintech

The JPMorgan associate-founded fintech hiring banking alumni

7 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer
Fintech

JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site
Fintech

Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?
Fintech

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.