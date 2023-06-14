Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Tidjane Thiam's own personal finance career may have been reduced to penning letters to the Financial Times attempting to exonerate himself from blame for Credit Suisse's fate, but his wife's is going just fine.

Marie-Soazic Geffroy, whom Tidjane married sometime in the past few years, is joining Deutsche Bank according to Financial News. She will co-head Deutsche's financial institutions group (FIG) business globally alongside Jeff Cady, who's joining from Citi. Cady's spouse is less high profile.

Geffroy and Thiam are familiar to the French media. They're less prominent in the UK.

Geffroy is one of France's top female bankers. After studying at HEC Paris, she joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and worked first in Hong Kong and then Zurich. She was at Morgan Stanley for two decades before joining Perella Weinberg Partners two years ago. Deutsche poached her from PWP; she'll be based in Paris.

While his wife has been hunting deals involving financial institutions, Tidjane, who stepped down as Credit Suisse CEO in late 2020, has spent the past few years running a SPAC. That merged with a solar company in 2022, giving him time to work on other things instead. In April 2023, Thiam said he'd been subject to an extortion attempt on Instagram.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)