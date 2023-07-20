Discover your dream Career
The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

by Zeno Toulon
20 July 2023
The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Credit Suisse veterans are still showing up at Atlas, the Apollo securitization vehicle containing the former Credit Suisse securitized product group.

Jeff Rosa joined Atlas from Morgan Stanley earlier this month, having spent only 11 months at the bank – and over 13 years before that at Credit Suisse, where he was a director (which is what he’ll be at Atlas). Rosa is based in New York.

Rosa has turned up late compared to some of his (former) colleagues. Apollo bought Credit Suisse's Securitized Product Group (SPG) in the US back in December, followed by the EMEA Credit Suisse team in May. 

Apollo isn't just about Atlas. Bloomberg reported today that it's also launching of a $5bn-ish asset-financing fund.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
