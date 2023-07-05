Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Even through banking, you probably won’t be in the 1%

by Zeno Toulon
5 July 2023
3 minute read
Even through banking, you probably won’t be in the 1%

A lot of people get into investment banking to get rich. But if you’re aiming to join America’s top 1%, you might not be in the right career.

That might come as a shock. Investment bankers are, for many people, the epitome of making what’s colloquially called “F*** You” money. While bankers do make a lot of money, however, they don't make as much - relatively - as most people think. 

A twitter thread started by twitter account BowTiedBull found that, to be considered in the top 1% for net worth between the ages of 35-39, someone has to have a net worth of just over $4m, based on DQYDJ's interpretation of the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finance (SCF) from 2019.

Another poster plotted out an (extremely generous) compensation + savings path for an investment banker that found that the $4m mark was only reached by age 37 – and barely, at that.

Some of the assumptions made are… Perhaps unrealistic. A salary to bonus ratio of 1:1 was assumed from analyst to director levels – our salary and bonus report found that this was not the case, on average; bonuses are often smaller. That tracks with what other sources say, too.

There are some other generous assumptions too. For one, bonuses aren’t guaranteed, especially in a tumultuous market like the current one. 10-15% declines should be expected, but the model on Twitter assumes consistent increases. 

The cost of living is also very low. As the creator of the model said, it assumes “no bad career luck, top bucket every year, and [only] 7% lifestyle inflation”, which is pretty low unless this MD has no intention of ever having children (or getting married, really).

Better get into private equity ASAP, then.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Related articles

Hong Kong bankers don't always earn more than Singaporeans
Pay

Hong Kong bankers don't always earn more than Singaporeans

19 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly
Pay

LevFin bankers aren’t getting a pay rise, sadly

13 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The highest paying (American) investment bank in London
Pay

The highest paying (American) investment bank in London

11 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think
Pay

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.