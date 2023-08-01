Discover your dream Career
Top “family office” is adding portfolio managers in Singapore, too

by Zeno Toulon
1 August 2023
Mike Platt’s totally-not-a-hedge-fund family office, BlueCrest Capital Management, has been hiring like crazy. Now it seems to have turned that attention towards Singapore – it’s already added at least two new portfolio managers this last month.

Tim Egan joined BlueCrest just last week. He was head of interest rate sales and later co-head of G10 rates sales in Asia for JPMorgan, where he worked for nearly 7 years in Australia and Singapore. Egan was at Goldman (for four years) and Credit Suisse (for 15 years) before that.

Priyesh Jaipuriar, meanwhile, also joined the firm earlier in July. He left for the firm after 12 years with Morgan Stanley, most recently as an executive director. Jaipuriar attended an IIT, whose graduates are so prized by European trading houses such as Optiver.

BlueCrest has been adding portfolio managers like nobody’s business all year. Aside from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, it’s also hired from Goldman Sachs and UBS. And Nomura. And NatWest. The attraction of working for Mike Platt is pretty self-evident – 30% of PnL gets paid out (banks pay around 5%), and a starting capital allocation between $100m-$1bn. Not bad, eh?

AUTHORZeno Toulon
