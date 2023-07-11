Hedge fund Millennium got another Goldman commodities trader

Millennium, the multi-strategy hedge fund that likes to hire from banks, particularly likes to hire commodities traders from Goldman Sachs. It took one in the form of Anthony Dewell, Goldman's 38-year-old oil trading superstar last October. Now it's come back for another bite.

Katie Edin, a vice president in Goldman's natural gas derivatives trading in New York City has also gone to Millennium. Edin is eight years into her career, having joined Goldman Sachs after graduating in 2015.

It's not clear whether Edin is joining Dewell's team at Millennium. The fund is famously divided into 'pods' run by portfolio managers and supported by analysts and central technology and support staff. Late last year, it created a new class of 'senior portfolio managers,' whom its mere portfolio managers report to. Millennium declined to a comment on Edin's arrival.

As we reported in February, hedge funds have been making a big push to build their commmodities trading teams: BlueCrest and Citadel have been hiring alongside Millennium and Citadel's energy trading business was a key contributor to its profits last year.

Millennium has developed a particular reputation for paying extravagantly well. In February, the New York Times said it hired ex-RBS head of rates trading, Stefan Ericsson, from Citadel on a guaranteed package of $50m over several years. Millennium disputed that number, though.

The fund doesn't only hire commodities traders from Goldman. This year's other Goldman recruiters, include Gustavo Brito Rodriguez, a former strat in London, Rick Vaatstra, Goldman's former head of index trading, and Naveen Choppara, Goldman's former head of EMEA emerging markets and FX trading.

