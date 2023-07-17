JPMorgan banker made MD, quit soon afterwards

For some people, being made a managing director (MD) is the peak of their career. For others, it’s something that happens to take place the same year they leave for the buy-side.

For instance, Elisabeth Thomas. She was part of the (oddly secretive) list of MDs promoted in 2023 at JPMorgan, one of just 37 dealmakers in the Corporate and Investment Bank. She has since left the bank to join Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm specializing in technology and healthcare, in Connecticut as a principal.

Thomas shot up the JPMorgan ladder – joining the bank in 2013, hitting VP in 2017, and being made an executive director in 2020 before her MD elevation earlier this year. That is fast – it’s hard to find a reliable number, but bankers can “expect” to make MD after 15 years in the profession. In reality, many are stuck as VPs or directors indefinitely (or until they leave), and only around a fifth of bankers ever reach MD level.

Of course, it’s worth noting that she joined the JPMorgan CIB as an associate after finishing her MBA – and had spent three years at the bank before that with JPMorgan Chase’s corporate strategy team.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)