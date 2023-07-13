Just 2 of UBS' new 29-strong markets team are ex-Credit Suisse

If you thought that UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse would be more of a merger a few months ago, you might be forgiven. If you still think it now… LOL.

UBS has announced the leadership of its new sales & trading team, in an internal memo seen by Financial News yesterday. The results are mostly as expected. Of the 29 – split mostly between the global markets team, the research team, and the evidence lab – 26 (90%) are UBS long-timers, two (7%) are former Credit Suisse people, and one (3%) is joining from MUFJ.

That’s quite severe underrepresentation – even if half of Credit Suisse’s current workforce is let go, former CS people are still a quarter of the combined entity, not 7%.

Interestingly, of the identifiable people now running UBS's markets business, the largest number are in London (12 people), followed by New York and Hong Kong (8 and 4 people, respectively). One is based in Singapore, one in Australia, and only two are based in Zurich.

The two Credit Suisse people in the new sales and trading team are Bill Featherston and Neil Hosie. Both, funnily enough, were at UBS at some point before eventually joining Credit Suisse.

Featherston is a former UBS researcher who only joined Credit Suisse in 2017 (after 17 years at UBS) and will be UBS’ head of new business initiatives. He’s based in New York.

Hosie, meanwhile, joined Credit Suisse in the same year after 13 years with Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong. He was at UBS before that – and will be co-head of global markets distribution for the combined entity now.

Joining from MUFJ is Tricia Hazelwood. A former Credit Suisse MD (and global head of structured products), she joined MUFJ in 2013 and will be UBS’ head of global markets for the Americas, starting in August this year.

Here are the list of UBS people in the global markets team who’ve been at the bank for a while:

Patrick Grob, newly announced head of global wealth management unified global markets. UBS lifer; joined as early as 2002. Based in Zurich.

Brent Johnson, newly announced head of execution services. UBS lifer; joined as early as 1997, based on social media information. Based in London.

Dushyant Chadha, newly announced head of derivates and solutions. Joined UBS in 2013 after 4 years at Deutsche Bank, where he was an MD and head of equity derivatives. Based in New York.

Natalie Horton, newly announced head of financing. Joined UBS in 2017 after 15 years at Deutsche Bank, where she was global head of equities funding, resource management, and securities lending. Based in New York.

Christopher Purves, newly announced head of digital platforms. Joined UBS in 2010 after 6 years at Barclays, where he was an MD and builder of the forex algorithmic trading team. Based in London.

David Innerdale, newly announced head of global markets risk and trading. Has been at UBS since at least 2005. Based in Hong Kong.

Thomas de Garidel, newly announced co-head of global markets APAC. Joined UBS in 2020 from HSBC, where he was an MD and head of equities trading for APAC. Based in Hong Kong.

Tim Wannenmacher, newly announced co-head of global markets APAC. Joined UBS in 2011 from Nomura, where he was global head of prime services and delta one. Based in Hong Kong.

Paolo Croce, newly announced head of global markets EMEA. Has been at UBS since at least 2004, based on social media information. Based in London.

Ian Slatter, newly announced co-head of global markets distribution. Joined UBS in 2011 from JPMorgan, where he was co-head of North European FICC sales and marketing. Based in London.

Eric Lafon, newly announced co-head of global markets distribution. Joined UBS in 2000, based on social media information. Based in Singapore.

Derek Capanna, newly announced co-head of global markets distribution (yes, there are three). Joined UBS in 2015 after 20 years with Deutsche Bank. Based in New York.

Frances Fahey, newly announced global markets chief of staff. Joined UBS twice; once in 2004 and once in 2022, with a four-year stint at River & Mercantile in the process. Based in London.

Kristi Brown, newly announced operating officer for global markets and IB sustainability. Joined UBS in 2006 after a year at Barclays and four at Accenture. Based in London.

Here are the list of UBS people in the research team and Evidence Lab who’ve been at the bank for a while:

James van Tassel, newly announced head of Americas research. Joined UBS in 2015 from AllianceBernstein, where he was for 13 years (and was an MD). Based in New York.

Martin Yule, newly announced head of APAC research. Joined UBS in 2016 from Morgan Stanley, where he was for eight years. Based in Hong Kong.

Gareth Jenkins, newly announced head of EMEA research. Joined UBS in 2008, based on social media information. Based in London.

Arend Kapteyn, newly announced global head of economics and strategy research. Joined UBS in 2016 from Bren Howard, the hedge fund, where he was chief economist for emerging markets. Based in London.

Raj Hindocha, newly announced global research and evidence lab COO. Joined UBS in 2018 from Deutsche Bank, where he was global COO for Deutsche Bank Research. Based in London.

Jose Saiz, newly announced global head of product management. Joined UBS sometime between 2008, when he was at Morgan Stanley, and 2016. Location unknown.

Eric Marks, newly announced global head of risk management. International man of mystery – it’s unclear where he’s based or when he joined UBS.

Paul Winter, newly announced global head of quantitative research strategy. Joined UBS in 2010 from Investors Mutual Limited, where he was an equity strategist. Based in Australia.

Scott Solomon, newly announced stream product lead, global research & evidence lab. Joined UBS in 2014 from Morgan Stanley, taking a promotion from executive director to MD in the process. Based in New York.

Victoria Kalb, newly announced global head of ESG research. Joined UBS in 2018 from Macquarie, where she was head of global outbound sales. Based in London.

Amar Hamoudi, newly announced global head of empirical scientific approaches. Joined UBS in 2019 from JPMorgan, where he was (just!) a senior VP. Based in New York.

Hannah Dent, newly announced chief of staff for global research and the evidence lab. Joined UBS in 2006 as an investment banker. Based in London.

