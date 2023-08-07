Crypto firms join the ChatGPT hype train, paying $200k+ salaries

Is AI the new crypto? Both finance and technology firms have been releasing a number of high paying research jobs recently and it looks like they're not alone. Even crypto firms want in on the ChatGPT hype train, as both growing firms and established unicorns have begun paying top dollar for scientists and developers working in AI.

The highest profile firm hiring is Ripple, which has gone from strength to strength since winning its SEC case regarding its XRP currency. It put out a call two weeks ago for a senior AI engineer that will "apply conventional and generative AI systems to use cases" including knowledge management and "synthetic training." Despite market conditions, Ripple has been paying its staff better than ever this year. The role is based in Canada, where other major crypto firms have been increasing hiring and paying very good money.

AI jobs are also on offer at Elementus, a crypto analytics platform run by former Deutsche Bank trader Max Galka. There are two senior listings available: a data scientist in deep learning and a software engineer in generative AI, the salary ranges of both paying up to $225k per year. While the former doesn't specify, the latter will involve working three days in the office per week as the engineer develops "scalable ML pipelines that will power the front-end capabilities of [its] product. "

A number of smaller crypto companies have also been exploring AI. Investment platform Public wants a senior product manager to develop an "investment exploration tool powered by GPT-4" while crypto wallet fintech Exodus wants an "AI magician" to "develop automated code generation tools." Both roles pay up to $185k salaries, but the latter is fully remote while the former is New York based.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)