SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

Société Générale’s investment bank might have the air of a bank on the precipice of some pretty radical change (you can thank new CEO Slawomir Krupa) but that doesn’t seem to be scaring bankers away from joining – and across two continents, no less.

Sean Rivas joined the bank in New York on Monday as a director in the LATAM trading team. He joined SocGen from Standard Chartered, where he had spent nearly four years, and where he had been a director in the emerging markets trading team.

Also joining on Monday, across the Atlantic in London, was Andrea Picchio. Picchio was a Deutsche Bank veteran, having spent nearly two decades at the bank, and left as a managing director – a title he kept at SocGen, where he is the bank’s head of global market sales for Italy.

SocGen is a pretty tense place to be right now. The new CEO, Krupa, is an investment banker who’s been place at the helm by the board to put the SocGen house in order. What that’ll look like will be revealed sometime in the autumn, but Reuters said it’ll involve “cutting costs and addressing trading risks.”

Even with the axman looming, big bankers do seem to be interested in joining SocGen – and, oddly, Rivas isn’t the only one from Standard Chartered in New York.

