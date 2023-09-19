Discover your dream Career
Advice

Tell us who your ideal employer in financial services is

by eFinancialCareers
19 September 2023
2 minute read
Tell us who your ideal employer in financial services is

Financial services firms are not all created equal. Whether it's compensation, culture, approach to hybrid working and more, there are firms that thrive in each area and firms that fall. As for the best firms of all... well, we don't know yet.

That's where you come in.  We're dusting off our ideal employer survey after a brief sabbatical to find out which companies people want to work for the most of all in financial services. It's not just investment banking either, we want to know the hedge funds, private equity firms and even fintech startups that have caught your eyes the most, and we want to know how they did it. 

Click here to participate. 

We'll share your responses on the site in the third quarter of 2024, dishing out rewards to the most popular employers across a range of categories. If that's not enough for you, another bonus is that, when you complete the survey, we'll enter you for a prize draw with the opportunity to win £1k ($1.3k) subject to the conditions detailed at the end of the questionnaire. 

Thank you for taking part. 🔥

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
Comment
