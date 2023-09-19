Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund Brevan Howard is adding traders from everywhere

by Zeno Toulon
19 September 2023
Hedge fund Brevan Howard is adding traders from everywhere

Brevan Howard, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds, has been on a bit of a warpath with its hiring recently. It’s been adding portfolio managers around the world, from both banks and other funds.

Some of those traders have come from banks. Markus Hveem and Chris Almeida, who both joined earlier this month, came from JPMorgan and Bank of America respectively. Hveem was with JPMorgan for two years in Paris before taking up a PM role in Geneva for Brevan Howard and was with Swedbank in Stockholm before that. Almeida, meanwhile, left Bank of America after nearly ten years in Sydney, Hong Kong, and New York. He was an equity derivatives trader for BofA.

Some of the other traders have come from the buy-side. Cyril El-Adam was with Squarepoint Capital, the quant fund, for two years, as a rates PM, before joining Brevan Howard in London. Tom Connor, meanwhile, joined in New York after three years with Caxton Associates, the macro hedge fund.

Macro and rates traders are still popular with multi-strategy funds this year, despite a difficult year for macro. We’ve seen Millennium and Schonfeld adding top traders from banks, too, as well as Verition and the (only quite newly multi-strategy) Eisler.

