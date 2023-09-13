Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The highest paid venture capital partners might still be in crypto

by Alex McMurray
19 hours ago
2 minute read
The highest paid venture capital partners might still be in crypto

Crypto's status as the golden child of venture capital has been under serious threat in the last year, with a multitude of scandals suddenly making AI look a more attractive bet. However, for one of the major venture capital (VC) firms operating today, the most valuable talent appears to still be in the crypto space.

Being a partner at Andreesen Horowitz, a VC firm with $35bn of assets under management, may not equate to being a partner at Goldman Sachs , but earning potential can still be very high. Two current partner listings in its crypto team, one in people practices, one in policy, have minimum salaries of over $300k. 😱

The former role earns a salary between $320k and $374k. It asks for seven years' experience and involves working directly with CEOs to build HR infrastructure at firms. The latter earns between $315k and $367k, requires five years' experience and involves defining the firm's crypto strategy alongside its head of crypto policy, ex CFTC commissioner Brian Quintez.

Of the 23 partner listings currently open at Andreesen Horowitz, only two others even have the potential to earn above $300k.

This doesn't mean the team as a whole is earning more than everyone else. The other open crypto partner roles are an asset designer and an executive assistant, earning maximum salaries of $236k and $165k respectively.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Portfolio Manager (relocation to Dubai)
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
London Long-Only Hedge Fund - Equity Analyst Position
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Credit Suisse bankers in Singapore dislike the UBS office"

"Credit Suisse bankers in Singapore dislike the UBS office"

Morning Coffee: Citi is uncomfortably eliminating some talented colleagues. Deutsche traders can organise secret parties with impunity

Morning Coffee: Citi is uncomfortably eliminating some talented colleagues. Deutsche traders can organise secret parties with impunity

Leaving banking for big tech requires horrible Leetcode practice

Leaving banking for big tech requires horrible Leetcode practice

Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

Related articles

The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships
Fintech

The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

13 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto trading firm quietly cut 44% of its New York staff
Fintech

Crypto trading firm quietly cut 44% of its New York staff

12 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team
Fintech

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding
Fintech

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.