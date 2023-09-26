Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

by Sarah Butcher
26 September 2023
2 minute read
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

How many people work for Jane Street, the electronic trading firm with a well-deserved reputation for paying some of the highest packages in the industry? 

If you look at Jane Street's own website, you'll see that it claims to have 2,000 people globally. And yet, this understates the reality. 

In recent years, Jane Street has hiked its headcount to 2,500 people, an increase of 25%. Many of these new hires are quant traders, quant researchers and quant developers, whom Jane Street notoriously pays extravagantly well. Starting salaries alone for quant researchers and traders are close to $300k, and there are bonuses on top of that, which insiders say can double the overall package.

Who are all these new hires? Jane Street has offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Singapore.  In New York, recent recruits include Joseph Pantini from Jefferies and Arman Arkilic from Citadel. London hires include Lee Beydoun, a software engineer (also from Citadel) and Nikolaus Rath, a Linux engineer who previously spent six years at Google. In Hong Kong and Singapore, Jane Street's been adding the likes of Eric Champion from Morgan Stanley and Yijia Liu, a recent Duke University graduate. 

Many of Jane Street's recruits are recent graduates, whom it trains up. Once they've joined, few people leave. Traders in particular reputedly make close to $1m in total compensation around three years after joining. 

Photo by Marie Scotch on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
