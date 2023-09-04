Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

by Alex McMurray
4 September 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

The need for cloud infrastructure is more important than ever for banks as they eschew excess legacy tech. JPMorgan has historically had a cloud engineering hub in Seattle due to its close links to FAANG, but it's setting up a new UK team in one of its top operational hubs, Bournemouth. 

A number of recent job listings from JPMorgan in the Bournemouth office describe a "newly formed agile team who will be responsible for building a next generation cloud platform." The team has been hiring for levels between associate and director, though the job listing for the latter has since been removed. 

The Bournemouth office has a number of cloud professionals working there already. The most senior is executive director Brett Manning, who has been at the bank for 11 and a half years. 

Bournemouth based reviews of JPMorgan on Glassdoor are more favorable than the average, giving the bank a score of 4.2 stars. Many reviews in 2023 praise the pay first and foremost, though others praise the location's flexibility and the existence of a hybrid working model. Listings for the new cloud team do not indicate whether it would be part of such a model.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Sales Executives - 75k
London, United Kingdom
Harrington Starr
Product Manager-Equities
Harrington Starr
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Business Analyst / Project Manager - Management Consulting
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Related articles

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"
Technology

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

22 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs
Technology

JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

20 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
SocGen IT staff face second big round of cuts in two years
Technology

SocGen IT staff face second big round of cuts in two years

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit
Technology

JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.