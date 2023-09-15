Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan MD saving the trees with Oxford PhD astrophysicists

by Alex McMurray
15 September 2023
JPMorgan MD saving the trees with Oxford PhD astrophysicists

JPMorgan MDs aren't moving into fintech as much as they used to, but those rare occurences seem to be driven by a sense of purpose. Such is the case with Jonathan Horn, a previous MD of JPMorgan and Citi who's launching an AI driven startup operating in the carbon credits space.

Treefera, which just completed a funding round of $2.2m, is described by Horn as an "AI-enabled platform that delivers independent data on trees and forests at a very large scale." While it's primarily business focused, with insights on trading, insurance and assurance, it also markets itself to landowners to set up tree-based carbon projects.

Horn, a former PhD researcher in fluid dynamics, has taken an academic approach in his hiring for technical talent so far. As a technical advisor, he's brought in data scientist Dominic McLoughlin, an Oxford graduate with a first class physics masters and a PhD in astrophysics. Since graduating, he's also worked at SaaS infrastructure firm Booly and IT consultancy Made Tech. 

Other academic hires include data product manager Nina De Toro Eadie, a former computational epidemiology researcher at Imperial College. She already has some experience in a ClimateTech firm, spending a year and a half at emission monitoring company GHGSAT.

Alex McMurray
