The 36 year-old self-proclaimed fund management nepo baby

Most major investment banks now have policies in place to prohibit overt nepotism, but if you're a smallish British fund management firm founded by a former Merrill Lynch broker and anthropology graduate who's lived comfortably among cannibals, you are not constrained by such things.

This is presumably why Charles Montanaro, chairman of Montanaro Fund Management, has hired his son, Adam Montanaro from aberdn as an analyst/fund manager based in the London office.

Writing on social media today, the younger Montanaro said his 36-year interview with his father had gone well and that he was "thrilled to join such a talented, engaged and hungry team with so much success behind them and so much potential ahead."

Adam is clearly able: since graduating from Durham University he's spent nearly 11 years at abrdn, where he was latterly an investment director. It's not clear how the other 15 members of Montanaro's investment team feel about Charles's arrival. None share his surname. Presumably they are not cousins.

