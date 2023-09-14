Discover your dream Career
Eisler loses another PM to reborn JPMorgan London hedge fund

by Alex McMurray
21 hours ago
Palm Lane: Risen from the ashes of its JPMorgan predecessor

Eisler Capital's tendency to say goodbye to portfolio managers has been noted a few times on these pages, and ongoing exits are perhaps unsurprising. However, its most recent leaver is notable for his interesting destination. 

Joseph Eeley, who spent just over two years at Eisler has just left to join Palm Lane Capital, a London based alternative credit quant fund. If the name sounds familiar, that might be because it reminds you of JPMorgan's Palm Lane Credit Opportunities Fund, which it liquidated back in 2018. While it is no longer affiliated with the bank, Palm Lane Capital's CIO, Fahad Roumani, ran the previous entity and has brought over a few former employees including PM Patrice Wan Hok Chee and head of operations Amit Vara. 

While modest in size, Palm Lane has hired alumni from some impressive places. PM Jean-Philippe Maltais worked at both Millenium and ExodusPoint while quant analyst Konstantinos Manolarakis was a former Goldman Sachs strat that had a brief crypto tryst with Blockchain.com.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

