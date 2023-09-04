Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

by Zeno Toulon
4 September 2023
2 minute read
Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

Now that UBS is dismantling Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse presumably doesn't need its own people to swing the axe. Accordingly, Warren Young - the man who had been 'transforming' Credit Suisse's investment bank, has reappeared at Standard Chartered instead.

Young spent 22 years at Credit Suisse in various operational roles including co-COO of investment banking & capital markets as well as COO of the entire investment bank (appointed after the Archegos business to “lead remediation efforts”, in his own words). He was most recently head of investment bank transformation, leading the bank’s ultimately doomed effort to save itself that was announced in late October last year. He left CS yesterday to become COO for financial markets at Standard Chartered. The move took him from New York, where he was last based for CS, to Singapore.

It might not be that surprising to see someone as experienced as Young leaving the Credit Suisse / UBS Chimera. It’s been pretty clear for a while now that UBS will be keeping it’s people in the charge of as much as possible – and it’s not hard to see why that would apply especially at the top of the ladder.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Macquarie Group
Project Manager - Financial Services
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Related articles

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"
Financial

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

22 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news
Financial

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

22 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The comings and goings of Goldman Sachs’ risk team
Financial

The comings and goings of Goldman Sachs’ risk team

21 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan trader accused of partying with 19-year-old intern
Financial

Ex-Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan trader accused of partying with 19-year-old intern

21 Sep 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.