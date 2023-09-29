UBS adds Credit Suisse researchers amidst tales of big bonuses

UBS may not have wanted Credit Suisse's finest equity salespeople in London, but it does actually seem to have wanted quite a few of Credit Suisse's equity researchers.

As we reported last week, UBS's Credit Suisse equity research hires include some of Credit Suisse's longest serving and most expensive people. As of this week, we can report that they also include people like Tim Ramskill, Credit Suisse's EMEA head of securities research, Wanda Serwinowska, a utilities analyst, and Mark Freshney, a UK Gas/Power/Water/Waste industries and European renewable energy. Around 25 researchers are thought to have moved in total.

The latest moves come after today's report showing that Credit Suisse spent $220m retaining staff during the UBS takeover. It's unclear whether any of this went to the research team, however.

