Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Global Student & Graduate Fair

by eFinancialCareers
23 October 2023
1 minute read
Global Student & Graduate Fair

As financial institutions pipeline their intern and graduate cohorts for 2024, they are looking for new ways to reach and engage with the next generation of talent. They are also facing strong competition from other sectors, including technology, in the graduate recruitment market globally. To help firms stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Global Student and Graduate Fair on 14 September and provided recruiters with unique access to hundreds of young jobseekers at the pre-application stage.

Full version of this report can be found here

Browse our next virtual careers events. 

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
Business Analyst / Project Manager - Management Consulting
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings
Advice

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs
Advice

Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs

10 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs
Advice

Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs

10 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel: Take risks in your 20s
Advice

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel: Take risks in your 20s

9 Oct 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.