JPMorgan's most unique tech internships pay up to $3k per week

Worried that your banking tech internship will be spent working on archaic legacy tech? JPMorgan might have a summer associate gig more up your street: the opportunity to work on research projects from augmented and virtual reality to quantum cryptography.

A series of internships remain open at the bank's New York office in its global technology applied research team. Two interns will be working in the AR/VR team; one role specifies that the student must be studying a master's or PhD in the usual tech fields or "human focused computing", the other doesn't specify educational requirements but demands experience of building software "holistically." There are three more internships available in the quantum computing team, two summer associates and one summer analyst. The rest of the internships have been up for some time, since July, but the analyst role was posted late last month.

JPMorgan has led the way for tech intern pay in banking so far, and these internships confirm its position. Research interns earn a 'salary' between $135k and $155k ($2.6k to $3k per week). Yes, that includes the analyst.

Though the team is global, it seems most people will be in NYC. All but one of the team's open jobs, including the internships, are in the city, which is currently home to head of research and engineering Marco Pistoia, formerly a "master inventor" in quantum computing for IBM, As for the VR team, its leader Blair MacIntyre is based in Atlanta. Presumably, prospective hires won't have an issue holding meetings in the metaverse.

