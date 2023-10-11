Goldman Sachs alums are coming and going at hedge fund Rokos

The times are-a changing at London based macro-focused hedge fund Rokos Capital Management. Goldman Sachs people are coming, but they've been leaving too.

Founded by ex-Goldman Sachs trader Chris Rokos, Rokos Capital Management has a tendency to hire Goldman alumni. It's latterly hired Shashank Vij, who joined this week as a software developer in research technology. Vij spent over five years at Goldman Sachs, but was most recently head of operations engineering at crypto investment products fintech Menai Financial Group. Other senior ex-Goldmanites that joined in 2023 include FX options trader Yassine Makrini who became the hedge fund's head of macro trading strategy in April, and senior operations analyst Anna Tasker who was part of Goldman's asset management division and joined in June from consultancy ORC.

Rokos' Goldman arrivals have been accompanied by exits. Companies house filings revealed that Stuart Riley, formerly head of London rates trading and Asia macro trading at the bank, left his role as founding partner in March to become a private investor. Another departure earlier this year was Jean Wang, a partner working in investor relations who was previously an executive director at Goldman.

Rokos doesn't just hire from Goldman. Its internship program has also gained a lot of traction.

Tech hiring in hedge funds remains strong as funds build their infrastructure. Millennium, for example, has been hiring lots of senior tech people, including JPMorgan MDs and AI veterans.

