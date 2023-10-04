Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe founder on WFH: Pandemic "remote tourists" less welcome now

by Alex McMurray
4 October 2023
2 minute read
Stripe founder on WFH: Pandemic "remote tourists" less welcome now

Fintech can be one of the most lucrative places to find remote work, but startups are becoming more discerning about the remote workers they pick. One such company is payments giant Stripe, as articulated by co-founder John Collison at the 2023 Sifted Summit.

“Prior to covid, we were more pro-remote than the consensus,” said Collison. “Post-covid, we’re more pro office.” He said this was a societal thing rather than a shift in Stripe’s own ideology. Stripe's views “haven't changed that much, the consensus has just bounced around.”

Despite the bouncing consensus, the proportion of remote workers in Stripe's core headcount has doubled. Collison estimated that remote workers made up 20% of Stripe before the pandemic, but now they make up to closer to 30% or 40%. He still maintains that “the majority of people at Stripe work in the office.”

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

The implication is that Stripe has hired remote workers even as others leave. Collison said “lots of remote tourists washed in during covid,” who were working at distant offices, but that they've since flushed out again.

Some of this also comes down to the way their teams are organized; at Stripe it’s a matter of all-in (the office) or all-out. If teams contain a remote worker, they’re by-and-large part of an entirely remote team, with the inverse also true. Collison, who's spoken of his love for internal meetings before, says this is to ensure “there’s not office contacts they’re missing.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • MJ
    MJFK
    6 October 2023

    Can I have back the 45 secs of my life that it took to read this uninformative and pointless article?


    Also, remote work is the way. Ceo's and the rest that think otherwise (old heads) need to go

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Related articles

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent
Fintech

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"
Fintech

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
European fintechs "shocked" how much worse US engineers are
Fintech

European fintechs "shocked" how much worse US engineers are

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most in-demand fintech employees aren't AI engineers
Fintech

The most in-demand fintech employees aren't AI engineers

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.