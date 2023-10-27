Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

by William Lawson
27 October 2023
3 minute read
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

So, James Gorman has chosen Ted Pick to be the new CEO of Morgan Stanley. I am not surprised. The moment James Gorman eliminated former CFO Jon Pruzan, Pick was the only realistic choice remaining. 

Yes, Andy Saperstein did a good job of running the wealth management (retail brokerage) business, but, like Gorman, he is a former management consultant (also ex-McKinsey) who's never actually worked as either a retail broker or an investment banker.

Dan Simkowitz, who had been running asset management, is a Morgan Stanley "native" like Ted Pick. Like Pick, Simkowitz grew up in the Equity Capital Markets business in the 1990s. So his professional background is similar, but he doesn't have the years of experience in leading the large equity and fixed income sales and trading businesses.

So Ted was really the only choice of the three "finalists".

However, having worked with Ted, my own choice of CEO would have been Jon Pruzan, Morgan Stanley's former CFO, who grew up as a financial institutions (FIG) banker. Historically, FIG was the background of every MS CFO. But those men (and one woman, Ruth Porat, whose next CFO post was at Alphabet/Google!) never made it to the CEO office.

In Pruzan's case, this was a shame. Pruzan understands the business and in my experience he's a much nicer guy than Pick. It was Pruzan that Gorman tasked with looking hard at the fixed income business and diagnosing its problems. However, it's Pick who's remembered for that process because it was he who executed the plan and led the business day-to-day through the transition. 

Aged only 53 Pruzan 'retired' in January 2023, and Pick has inherited the crown. Somehow, Pick came to seem like more of a leader than Jon because he has a bigger personality around the trading floor and he likes a lot of direct personal engagement. Pruzan is equally personable, but in a quieter way. He doesn't project the kind of alpha male trading floor "leadership" style that Ted has cultivated.

I think it's telling that Ted has a quote about risk management from John Havens on his office wall. Havens (who left MS with Vikram Pandit to start a hedge fund that they sold to Citigroup) is highly intelligent and one-on-one is a very nice and well-mannered guy. But in any group setting, he can project a very tough, hard-edged persona, developed from his start as an equity block trader (first at the old Kidder Peabody, then at Morgan Stanley). 

The danger for Morgan Stanley is that this becomes the new culture of the firm.

William Lawson is the pseudonym of a veteran banker on Wall Street 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORWilliam Lawson Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
One Ten Associates
Deputy CFO
One Ten Associates
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Related articles

"Lazard's crazy growth plan means a heap of senior banker hires"
Financial

"Lazard's crazy growth plan means a heap of senior banker hires"

20 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle
Financial

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team
Financial

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers' varying opinions on recovery in 2024. Citadel Securities hiring a new species of person from banks
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers' varying opinions on recovery in 2024. Citadel Securities hiring a new species of person from banks

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.