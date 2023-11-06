Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley's global head of internet banking disappeared

by Sarah Butcher
6 November 2023
2 minute read
Following the abrupt departure of Henry Tsai, Morgan Stanley's head of APAC internet banking Morgan Stanley appears to have lost another even more senior banker from its internet banking team. 

It's thought that Ren Chen, Morgan Stanley's global head of internet investment banking has either been put on leave or has left the bank.

Morgan Stanley isn't commenting on Chen's apparent absence. Chen didn't respond to our request to comment.

Chen has spent 14 years at Morgan Stanley, working in both Hong Kong and New York City. 

Tsai spent 10 years at Morgan Stanley until 2017 before leaving for China Renaissance and Alibaba Group and then returning to Morgan Stanley in June 2022. The two men worked together in Hong Kong for two years to 2017.

Morgan Stanley made a series of job cuts earlier this year, but the exits of Ren and Tsai are not thought to be related to the layoffs. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
