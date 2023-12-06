Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Top 10 Ideal Employers for people aged 20-25

by Sarah Butcher & Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
3 minute read
The Top 10 Ideal Employers for people aged 20-25

Our Ideal Employer report had 7,500 respondents, and there was one clear winner - JPMorgan. The bank, as we noted, swept pretty much every category, and came second when it didn't sweep them.

Aside from that overall top ten, JPMorgan also topped our ranking of Ideal Employers for young people aged 20-25, followed by Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. But what makes JPMorgan so popular with our younger respondents?

Mike D’Ausilio, JPMorgan’s global head of talent acquisition, says the bank is dedicated to hiring across demographic groups and that doesn’t focus entirely on hiring graduate talent at the junior end. “Rewarding careers do not always follow a conventional path. We source talent broadly,” he tells us. These broader initiatives include JPMorgan’s Aspiring Professionals program, as well as the bank’s recruitment of military veterans.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The Aspiring Professionals program is a particularly important pipeline for the bank. Students get “an understanding of what our lines of business do, how we serve clients and how all our businesses work together. They get the opportunity to work with a mentor, meet with senior leaders, experience our world class training, and develop skills that will serve as an important foundation for their careers,” says D’Ausilio.

Young people who prefer JPMorgan ranked the bank highly for its fair compensation and their perceptions of its long-term future.

This corresponds with what most 20-25 year-olds want from their Ideal Employers. Young people responding to our survey rated their Ideal Employers less highly on quality-of-life metrics such as flexible & hybrid working, and weighted them more highly for compensation (4% above the average for all age groups), the quality of an Ideal Employer’s workforce (4% above average) and the potential for a long-term career (also 4% above average).

The full eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer report can be downloaded here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher & Zeno Toulon Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Wellesley Associates Limited
Principal Systems Engineer, AVP - ServiceNow - Financial Services/MNC - Inhouse/Perm
Wellesley Associates Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Officer - Financial Reporting & Expenditure Control
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Officer - Data Business - 12months Contract
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Vice President - Data Product Development - Emerging Business Development
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Systems Analyst - Finance & HR Systems - Associate - IT - 12-month contract
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Systems Architect - Vice President - Common Services Development & Support - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Top Articles
The "arms race" for C++ and Python developers in fintech

The "arms race" for C++ and Python developers in fintech

Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts

Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts

Now Santander is cutting people in the UK

Now Santander is cutting people in the UK

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028

The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028

Related articles

Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts
Financial

Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028
Financial

The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Bank of America traders are having their best Christmas ever. What Wall Street CEOs already hate about 2024
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bank of America traders are having their best Christmas ever. What Wall Street CEOs already hate about 2024

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund boss Dmitry Balyasny touring campuses in search of "the best" people
Financial

Hedge fund boss Dmitry Balyasny touring campuses in search of "the best" people

5 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.