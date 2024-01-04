Bank traders are the most *and* least fearful over their job security in 2024

Our bonus and job markets expectations report, which we published last year, has had a lot to say about job insecurity already - we've seen that Citigroup's bankers are insecure about their jobs, whilst BNP's arent. Our report also looked at job insecurity by individual bank sections.

The table above shows the percentage of respondents from each section of the banks above who answered yes to the following question: "Are you fearful for your job security?"

Top of pile is, perhaps unsurpisingly, sales and trading. A London (equities) sales & trading director at Barclays told us that the sell-side was in a “terminal decline”, and anticipated that his bonus for the year would be down by 90% compared to 2022’s. He was also unhappy with the amount of time spent in the office (on account of “office politics”).

That being said, however, hedge funds had the most secure employees, our survey found, whilst private equity funds and bankers were broadly on par.

With hedge funds performing much stronger than rivals this year, it’s not hard to see why they would continue their status quo – as one hedge fund senior (who expected a 200% bonus increase) said to us, he wasn’t fearful about his job security at all due to “PnL”. Ice cold.

