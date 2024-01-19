Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Risk & compliance staff find themselves unexpectedly susceptible as bank cuts jobs

by Sarah Butcher
29 minutes ago
2 minute read
Risk & compliance staff find themselves unexpectedly susceptible as bank cuts jobs

It's usually the case that risk, compliance and controls professionals are comparatively safe when investment banks cut jobs. Macquarie's London control staff are seemingly finding themselves the exception.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Sources at the Australian bank say Macquarie has put over 100 risk and compliance staff at risk in its London office, many of whom were hired in the past few years. 

Macquarie, which reports its full year results at the end of March, declined to comment. It's thought that the cuts are related to a cost-cutting initiative as functions are centralized in Australia. 

Insiders say many of those being let go are "overall good people," who were "event organisers, workshop facilitators, wellbeing ambassadors, and fundraisers" alongside their day jobs. 

Although Citi is making 20,000 job cuts, its compliance and controls staff are thought to be relatively immune. The bank has said it intends to keep investing in these areas even as it cuts staff elsewhere. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Xavi Cabrera on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
AXA Investment Managers
Senior / Marketing Manager - APAC ex Japan
AXA Investment Managers
Hong Kong
Strachan Clark
Product Support - International FinTech Firm - Hedge Fund Platform
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Strategy and Transactions - FS -TCF-Valuation Modelling & Economics - Staff/Senior/Manager - Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Core Business Services - Business Support Centre - Senior Administration Officer - Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Hong Kong
CICC
Delta One Structurer
CICC
Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Strategy and Transactions - Financial Services - TCF - Transaction Diligence - Senior Manager / Manager / Senior - Hong Kong
Ernst & Young
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Asia's most pained bankers were in Singapore last year, not Hong Kong

Asia's most pained bankers were in Singapore last year, not Hong Kong

Risk & compliance staff find themselves unexpectedly susceptible as bank cuts jobs

Risk & compliance staff find themselves unexpectedly susceptible as bank cuts jobs

A quant trading firm made deep cuts to its London technology team

A quant trading firm made deep cuts to its London technology team

Morning Coffee: Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s praise for “talented” banker with $34.5m bonus. Leaving banking for kids books and the blues.

Morning Coffee: Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s praise for “talented” banker with $34.5m bonus. Leaving banking for kids books and the blues.

The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024

The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s praise for “talented” banker with $34.5m bonus. Leaving banking for kids books and the blues.
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s praise for “talented” banker with $34.5m bonus. Leaving banking for kids books and the blues.

19 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses
Financial

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year
Financial

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'
Financial

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.