A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

Nikita Fadeev has long been the sort of person that makes the average human feel inadequate. Aged 26, he was running a crypto hedge fund and working all day and night. Aged 27, he was still running the fund and reading widely to gain perspective. Aged 27 and a half, he's doing all those things but is also hiring some new people.

"We are actively seeking to expand our team by recruiting top-tier quants and developers, aiming to scale our operations and extend our lead further," says Fadeev. "This year marks a critical phase, as we anticipate an influx of new entrants and existing players striving to scale up and assert their dominance."

Fadeev, who's featured on the Forbes Under 30 list and is a mathematics graduate from the University of St. Andrews, is head of Fasanara Digital, a crypto hedge fund which, the last time we wrote about him (July 2023), had $80m in assets under management.

As the crypto winter ends, Fadeev's fortunes are warming up. 2024 is "promising", he says. "We are now witnessing a full-fledged bull market, brimming with opportunities."

Bloomberg reported last week that crypto traders have been working until 3am to cope with crypto assets' resurgence in popularity. Fadeev confirms that everyone there is working hard. "The intensity is palpable," he says. "Our team is committed to navigating these volatile winds with precision, often working tirelessly into the night and over weekends to ensure smooth operations."

