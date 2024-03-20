Discover your dream Career
Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy

by Alex McMurray
11 hours ago
2 minute read
Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy

Deloitte might be more inclined to hire-in new partners working in AI than its Big Four contemporaries. In September, it hired one from DBS in Singapore; last week, it hired another from IBM in London. 

Clare Mortimer joins Deloitte as a partner in AI and Data, having spent the last 23 years at IBM focused on the ethical implementation of data and AI. According to an archived page on the NHS Confed Expo, she also "played a pivotal role in projects that formed the backbone of the UK’s COVID-19 pandemic response."

Mortimer said she "joined [IBM] through acquisition, but I stayed by choice," in a goodbye post on social media. She said the experience was "far beyond anything I imagined as a shy, country kid with a love for numbers and a low boredom threshold!"

She has been working at Deloitte for a week now, only announcing her arrival yesterday. She says she's "Weirdly energized by the mountain of new acronyms to learn" and is set to continue playing a role in the government agenda for AI and data.

Mortimer joins Deloitte amid a time of great change. The firm is having its biggest operational overhaul in a decade, and is attempting to cut costs and simplify. It's already been cutting costs in its dealmaking team. 

Alex McMurray
